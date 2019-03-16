Ligue 1 News

More from Football

Ligue 1: St-Etienne thrash Caen despite injury crisis

Last Updated: 16/03/19 10:58pm

Saint-Etienne's Valentin Vada (centre) is congratulated after scoring
Saint-Etienne's Valentin Vada (centre) is congratulated after scoring

St-Etienne thrashed Caen 5-0 on Saturday to stay in contention for a European place despite an avalanche of injuries and the absence of suspended players.

The 10-time champions moved up to fifth in the French league, one point behind Marseille, who travel to runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Without Wahbi Khazri and Mathieu Debuchy, Romain Hamouma played a crucial role against his former club and was involved in the three first-half goals. He scored Saint-Etienne's opener in the fifth minute and then delivered assists for Robert Beric and Arnaud Nordin.

Lamine Ghezali and Valentin Vada were also on the scoresheet.

"They taught us a football lesson," said Caen captain Faycal Fajr, whose side remained bottom, nine points from safety.

Elsewhere, Guingamp secured an important 1-0 win over Dijon in the fight against relegation.

Angers was held to a goalless draw by Amiens while Nimes salvaged a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg after Teji Savanier equalised from the spot in stoppage time.

