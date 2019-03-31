Ligue 1 round-up: Kylian Mbappe secures PSG win over Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer to claiming another Ligue 1 title after Kylian Mbappe's brilliant second-half goal helped deliver a 1-0 win at Toulouse.

Despite missing several of their regulars, Thomas Tuchel's team came through what was at times a testing encounter at Stadium TFC with a eighth straight league victory.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had sent an early effort over from close range before Marquinhos saw a goal ruled out by the VAR for offside.

Mbappe, however, produced the game's moment of quality in the 74th minute when he took down a cross from the right to drill a low shot back into the bottom corner.

Earlier, second-placed Lille staged a remarkable fightback to beat Nantes 3-2 with three goals in the space of seven second-half minutes.

Nantes looked to be in command when Valentin Eysseric converted a 54th-minute penalty after Abdoulaye Toure was brought down by Zeki Celik and Kalifa Coulibaly made it 2-0 only a couple of minutes later.

However, Rafael Leao quickly reduced the deficit just after the hour and Nicolas Pepe equalised from the penalty spot before Jonathan Bamba swiftly scored what proved to be the winner in the 69th minute.

Caen climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a 1-0 win at Monaco.

Enzo Crivelli's header on 23 minutes from a cross by captain Faycal Fajr proved enough for a crucial three points.

Monaco had pressed for an equaliser in the second half and Gelson Martins hit the woodwork before Jean-Eudes Aholou saw his volley crash back off the bar.

Caen's surprise win meant Dijon now prop up the table after losing 1-0 at home to Nice. Pierre Lees-Melou scored the only goal of the game on the hour.

Dijon's Frederic Sammaritano had been sent off six minutes earlier after receiving a second yellow card for a dive.

The game between Amiens and Bordeaux finished goalless.