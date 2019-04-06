Ligue 1 round-up: Lyon slip up at home to Dijon

Lyon defender Marcelo Guedes Filho reacts during his side's 3-1 defeat to Dijon

Lyon blew the chance to put pressure on second-placed Lille in Ligue 1 as they scored two own goals in slumping to a 3-1 home defeat against Dijon on Saturday.

In a remarkable start to the match, Martin Terrier fired Lyon in front inside the opening minute, but Wesley Said levelled two minutes later and then saw a seventh-minute shot turned into his own net by Marcelo.

And Said was at the centre of the second own goal and Dijon's third as his cross was turned into the net by Rafael in the 65th minute.

Lille could now move seven points clear in second when they face Stade de Reims on Sunday.

St Etienne failed to take full advantage of Lyon's loss as they needed Remy Cabella's stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 away to the 10 men of relegation-battling Amiens.

Timothee Kolodziejczak headed St Etienne in front 16 minutes in, but Moussa Konate levelled seven minutes later.

Things appeared to have swung St Etienne's way again when Jordan Lefort was sent off for a tackle on Arnaud Nordin.

Amiens midfielder Eddy Gnahore (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's Wahbi Khazri (C)

But they could not capitalise and instead Konate fired in a second from a tight angle just after the hour, only for Cabella to snatch a point at the death.

Stevan Jovetic scored in stoppage time to deny Guingamp victory over Monaco as it finished 1-1.

Felix Eboa Eboa put Guingamp in front after 23 minutes but Jovetic's goal kept them bottom of the table.

Caen fared little better as Nimes struck late on in a 2-0 win. Denis Bounga got the first in the 85th minute before Jonathan Gradit scored in stoppage time.

Angers and Rennes shared the points in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Hatem Ben Arfa fired Rennes above 10 minutes before the break but Angers took control early in the second half with goals from Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Stephane Bahoken.

M'Baye Niang levelled just before the hour and Ben Arfa scored his second from the spot 15 minutes later, but Adelaide earned a point in stoppage time.