Monaco: Red Bull group talent spotter Paul Mitchell wanted by French club

Monaco have been given permission to speak to Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell, one of Europe's top talent spotters, looks set to leave the Red Bull group to become sporting director at AS Monaco.

The former Tottenham and Southampton scouting chief has played a key role in RB Leipzig's rapid ascent into the European places in the Bundesliga, building one of the most exciting squads in Europe and the youngest in the German league.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were all linked with moves to lure Mitchell back to the Premier League before he signed a contract extension with Red Bull last year to become technical director of their Global Soccer division.

Monaco have struggled to impress in recent seasons and need to trim a huge playing squad, starting this summer.

Mitchell was responsible for the scouting of Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son at Tottenham

Sky Sports News understands they have been given permission to speak to Mitchell, and that the lure of a new project, overseeing the club's football department is likely to lead to his departure.

The Manchester-born 39-year old is credited with unearthing talents including Sadio Mane, Dusan Tadic and Dejan Lovren while at Southampton, and then Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son when he was reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

More recently, he is credited with bringing a host of talents to Leipzig including Christopher Nkunku, Nordi Mukiele and Tyler Adams.