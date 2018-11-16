PSG investigation finds 'no proven case of discrimination' at the club

Paris Saint-Germain says it has found no evidence of discrimination following an internal investigation that the club's scouts illegally profiled the ethnic origins of potential young recruits.

French website Mediapart had claimed racial profiling took place at the club between 2013 and spring of this year in order to limit the number of black players at PSG's academy..

Following a meeting involving PSG officials and sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday, the French club said the investigation, based on interviews of employees in charge of recruitment, had established "there is no proven case of discrimination."

Last week, the French Human Rights League filed a discrimination lawsuit against the club, and the French Football Federation asked its ethics council to investigate the case.

PSG has admitted that forms with illegal content were used between 2013-17 but declined responsibility for implementing the policy after Mediapart reported that up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of possible recruits according to ethnic categories.

"None of these forms has ever been reported to the general management," PSG said. "No change in the characteristics of young players recruited was observed."

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.