Kylian Mbappe going nowhere, say Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain say Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club next season

Kylian Mbappe will continue playing for Paris Saint-Germain next season, say the French champions.

Mbappe, 20, suggested he was considering his future at PSG while at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony - where he was named Player and Young Player of the Year - on Sunday night.

The French World Cup winner said he has "come to a turning point" in his career and that he is ready for more responsibility, "maybe at Paris Saint-Germain. Or elsewhere with a new project".

In response, PSG issued a statement on Twitter: "Strong links have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that same story will continue next season.

"With a shared ambition to mark history in European football, after 50 years since PSG was founded, we have a chance to write a big page in history together and each major player will have to play his part, always working for the team."

Mbappe and Real 'a marriage made in heaven'

Mbappe scored 32 league goals this season

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his emergence at Monaco and the La Liga giants are, according to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter, very keen on signing the French forward.

On Monday he told Sky Sports News: "If they've got the money, yes, they desperately want him.

"They screwed up signing him. Zinedine Zidane was his hero, the Brazilian Ronaldo was his hero. It's a marriage made in heaven, but I don't know if heaven comes this summer."

Mbappe's season in numbers

Mbappe enjoyed an impressive season, helping PSG to an eighth Ligue 1 title.

The 20-year-old was named Ligue 1 Player and Young Player of the Year on Sunday night after scoring 32 goals in his side's title winning campaign.

Kylian Mbappe: Goals and assists 2018/19 Ligue 1 Goals: 32 Assists: 7 French Cup Goals: 2 Assists: 0 Champions League Goals: 4 Assists: 0

Zidane to lure Mbappe to Real?

Zinedine Zidane is looking to rebuild his Real Madrid squad this summer

After Zinedine Zidane returned to Real in March, club president Florentino Perez said his head coach may be able to use his French connection to lure the PSG forward to the Bernabeu.

Speaking after Zidane's unveiling, Perez said: "Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no? Now what we need to do is finish the season well and prepare for next year."

