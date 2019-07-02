Brazilian police ask for more time to investigate Neymar rape allegation

Brazilian authorities say police have asked for more time to investigate a woman's allegation that she was raped by Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Public Ministry's communications office said on Monday that police in Sao Paulo would be given 30 more days to look into the woman's claims.

Najila Trindale went to police in Brazil's biggest city on May 31 to file a formal accusation against Neymar, alleging he raped her at a Paris hotel earlier that month.

The 27-year-old Brazilian denies the allegation of rape and insists he is the victim of attempted blackmail.

Neymar is also being investigated by police in Rio de Janeiro over his posting of images of his accuser on social media without her authorisation.