Ander Herrera signs for Paris Saint-Germain until 2024 after leaving Manchester United

Ander Herrera left Manchester United after his contract expired this summer

Ander Herrera has signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal after leaving Manchester United.

The 29-year-old agreed terms with French champions PSG back in April, having been free to speak to foreign clubs in the final six months of his United contract.

Herrera initially joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and won the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time in Manchester, and was also named the club's player of the year for the 2016-17 season.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France," said Herrera, after signing until June 2024.

"It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title.

"I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colours. I hope to continue to make history with the club. Joining this club is an amazing feeling.

"Paris is the most beautiful city in the world.

"I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team's communication."

Herrera's future was uncertain for much of last season and he eventually followed long-serving full-back Antonio Valencia out of Old Trafford when their contracts expired in June, while Juan Mata signed a new deal.

He represents further reinforcement in midfield for Ligue 1 champions PSG, who have already signed Pablo Sarabia to counter the loss of Adrien Rabiot to Juventus on a free transfer.

