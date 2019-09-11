Model charged with fraud in Neymar rape case

The case against Neymar was dropped at the end of July

Najila Trindade and her former partner are to be charged over her rape allegation against Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, police say.

Trindade, a Brazilian model, faces charges of procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online.

It comes after Trindade went to police in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo earlier this year alleging Neymar raped her at a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar had denied the claims and said their relations were consensual.

On Instagram in June, he posted a seven-minute video in which he said: "Anyone who knows me, knows of my behaviour, knows that I would never do something like that."

The case against the 27-year-old was dropped at the end of July, with police blaming a lack of evidence against the Brazil international.

At the time Neymar said he was relieved, adding: "This scar will remind me that human beings can do good things, but also the worst."

Sao Paulo state prosecutor Estefania Paulin had said Trindade did not produce any of the evidence she claimed she had, including a video that allegedly proved Neymar attacked her.

Ms Paulin added: "The police investigator asked her to plug her phone to a computer so she could see the video, but she didn't want to do that. She also refused to hand over her phone, and later she said it had been stolen."

Prosecutors said the only injury to Ms Trindade was to her finger, and medical reports could not prove she had been raped.