Neymar: Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward to miss game 48 hours after birthday party

Neymar arrives at his white-themed party in Paris ahead of turning 28 on Wednesday

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's match at Nantes on Tuesday due to a rib injury, after celebrating his 28th birthday at a Paris nightclub on Sunday.

The Brazil international played the full 90 minutes on Saturday when Thomas Tuchel's side beat Montpellier 5-0, but received treatment during the first half.

The PSG manager admitted the preparation for the fixture was not ideal with several of the club's players out with Neymar, ahead of his birthday on Wednesday, for the white-themed party on Sunday night at a venue close to the Eiffel Tower.

Marco Verratti was among the attendees at Neymar's 28th party

Edinson Cavani also joined his PSG team-mates

Lyon forward Memphis Depay also went to the white-themed bash in the French capital

"Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not," Tuchel said.

"Is it the worst thing in the world? No.

"I always protect my players, and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white.

"It is a shame, because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated."

Neymar suffered a rib injury against Montpellier

With Neymar sidelined, responsibility will fall on Kylian Mbappe, who was involved in a heated discussion with Tuchel at the weekend.

The Frenchman was replaced in the second half by Mauro Icardi and showed his frustration with the PSG boss on the touchline.

"There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen," Tuchel added.

"It was between a player who does not want to come off and a coach who had his reasons for doing something and who wanted to give a game to players who deserved it."