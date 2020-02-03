Neymar: Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward to miss game 48 hours after birthday party
Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti and Memphis Depay among notable names to attend white-themed party in Paris on Sunday
Last Updated: 03/02/20 10:19pm
Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's match at Nantes on Tuesday due to a rib injury, after celebrating his 28th birthday at a Paris nightclub on Sunday.
The Brazil international played the full 90 minutes on Saturday when Thomas Tuchel's side beat Montpellier 5-0, but received treatment during the first half.
The PSG manager admitted the preparation for the fixture was not ideal with several of the club's players out with Neymar, ahead of his birthday on Wednesday, for the white-themed party on Sunday night at a venue close to the Eiffel Tower.
"Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not," Tuchel said.
"Is it the worst thing in the world? No.
"I always protect my players, and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white.
"It is a shame, because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated."
With Neymar sidelined, responsibility will fall on Kylian Mbappe, who was involved in a heated discussion with Tuchel at the weekend.
The Frenchman was replaced in the second half by Mauro Icardi and showed his frustration with the PSG boss on the touchline.
"There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen," Tuchel added.
"It was between a player who does not want to come off and a coach who had his reasons for doing something and who wanted to give a game to players who deserved it."