PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged for bribing ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with bribing ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with bribing ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

The alleged offences are in relation to Al-Khelaifi's time as chairman of BeIN media group and are not to do with his ownership of French football club PSG.

Al-Khelaifi is also a member of the UEFA ExCo.

More to follow...