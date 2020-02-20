Paris Saint-Germain News

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged for bribing ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke

Valcke also charged with three offences including accepting bribes over World Cup TV rights

Last Updated: 20/02/20 10:58am

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with bribing ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

The alleged offences are in relation to Al-Khelaifi's time as chairman of BeIN media group and are not to do with his ownership of French football club PSG.

Al-Khelaifi is also a member of the UEFA ExCo.

More to follow...

