Neymar: PSG forward in tears as he leaves field on a stretcher in Ligue 1 loss to Lyon

Neymar was injured in a tackle from Thiago Mendes and was taken from the field on a stretcher; Mendes was sent off for the challenge but it did not affect the result as Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0; PSG drop down to third in the Ligue 1 standings following the loss

Sunday 13 December 2020 23:29, UK

Paris Saint-Germain&#39;s Brazilian forward Neymar reacts after getting tackled during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon (OL), on December 13, 2020 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Image: Neymar reacts after being tackled by Thiago Mendes, who was sent off for the challenge

Neymar appeared to be in tears as left the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 loss to Lyon on Sunday night.

Neymar was carried off the pitch seven minutes into stoppage time with a possible ankle injury following a poor tackle from Thiago Mendes.

PSG have not confirmed the extent of the Brazil international's injury.

It is not the first injury for Neymar since signing for PSG. The 28-year-old has fractured his metatarsal twice since arriving in August 2017, and missed the 2019 Copa America after rupturing his ankle ligaments.

Mendes was sent off for the challenge but it did not affect the result as PSG dropped down to third in Ligue 1 after Tino Kadewere's goal earned the visitors victory.

Image: Neymar was in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher at the Parc des Princes on Sunday

The French champions were never in the mix as they surrendered top spot in Ligue 1 to Lille, who claimed a 2-1 win at home against Girondins de Bordeaux earlier.

Lille have 29 points from 14 games, leading second-placed Lyon on goal difference with PSG on 28 points after their fourth defeat of the season.

Olympique de Marseille are fourth on 27 points with two games in hand, in a tight top five separated by three points.

