Angel Di Maria: Paris Saint-Germain winger extends contract until 2022

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club next season; the Argentine joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has scored 87 goals for the Ligue 1 side

Friday 12 March 2021 20:43, UK

Angel Di Maria has committed himself to Paris Saint-Germain for another season
Angel Di Maria has extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by one season until 2022.

Di Maria, 33, has made 248 appearances and scored 87 goals since joining the French champions from Manchester United in 2015.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option of a second year," PSG said in a statement.

Only Safet Susic, who played for PSG from 1982-91, has managed more assists for the club than Di Maria (103).

"I hope to beat that record of Safet Susic because I would stay in the record books of the club," Di Maria said in a club statement.

Di Maria has won 16 trophies with the club including four league titles in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

He came on as a second-half substitute as PSG progressed in the Champions League on Wednesday at the expense of Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 club survived a first-half onslaught from Barcelona, where Lionel Messi scored but missed a penalty, to draw 1-1 and go through 5-2 on aggregate.

PSG are second in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Lille.

