Aminata Diallo insists she is innocent and denies the accusations that she was involved in the incident; L'Equipe reported that Diallo had allegedly attempted to physically injure team-mate Kheira Hamraoui by having two masked men drag her out of a car and assault her

Kheira Hamraoui attack: Aminata Diallo pleads innocence after being released from police custody without charge

Aminata Diallo has denied the allegations and has now been released without charge

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released from police custody without charge as the investigation into the alleged attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui continues.

Aminata Diallo, who was arrested by the Versailles Regional Police Service on Wednesday, insists she is innocent and denies the accusations that she was involved in the incident.

French daily L'Equipe reported that Diallo, 26, had allegedly attempted to physically injure team-mate Hamraoui by having two masked men drag her out of a car and assault her on November 4.

Local media said Hamraoui was taken to hospital and suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

"Paris Saint-Germain notes the release of Aminata Diallo from police custody," PSG said in a statement. "The club continues to support its players to allow them to overcome this ordeal as soon as possible.

"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates its confidence in the justice system to shed full light on the events.

"The club would like to thank everyone for showing restraint and respecting the presumption of innocence as well as the privacy of the team."

Diallo, capped seven times by France, plead her innocence through her lawyer, Mourad Battikh.

"She formally denies the accusations," a statement read.

"Aminata Diallo deplores the perfectly artificial staging of a rivalry between her and Kheira Hamraoui that would justify her attack on her team-mate. This theory does not correspond in any way to the true nature of their relationship."