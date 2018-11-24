La Liga News

More from Football

La Liga round-up: Valencia into top half with comfortable win

Last Updated: 24/11/18 11:25pm

Santi Mina netted his first league goals of the season
Santi Mina scored twice as Valencia continued their recent upturn in form with a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Mestalla.

Mina opened the scoring after 35 minutes and added a second from a corner just after the hour before Kevin Gameiro claimed a third. The visitors had Luis Advincula dismissed for a second bookable offence three minutes from the end.

Bottom side Huesca claimed a creditable point by holding seventh-placed Levante to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Huesca twice led after Cristian Rivera and Xabier Etxeitia struck either side of a Roger Marti equaliser but Emmanuel Boateng brought the visitors level for a second time 16 minutes from time. Huesca finished with 10 men after Ezequiel Avila was sent off in injury time.

