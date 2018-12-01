La Liga: Iago Aspas double lifts Celta Vigo past Huesca
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla play on Sunday
Iago Aspas scored twice as Celta Vigo got back on track in La Liga with a 2-0 victory over Huesca.
Aspas scored in each half as Celta ended a four-match winless streak in all competitions.
The result moved Celta to 11th place in the standings, six points clear of the relegation zone.
It was the 14th straight game without a win for promoted Huesca, whose only victory came in the league's first round at Eibar.
Getafe scored three times in the second half as they beat Espanyol 3-0.
Jorge Molina, Jamie Mata and Vitorino Antunes got the goals for Getafe.
Leganes won at Valladolid 4-2 to move further away from the relegation zone.
Guido Carrillo scored twice and Dimitrios Siovas and Oscar Rodriguez added a goal each to give Leganes their second consecutive win.