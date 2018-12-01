La Liga: Iago Aspas double lifts Celta Vigo past Huesca

Iago Aspas scored twice for Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas scored twice as Celta Vigo got back on track in La Liga with a 2-0 victory over Huesca.

Aspas scored in each half as Celta ended a four-match winless streak in all competitions.

The result moved Celta to 11th place in the standings, six points clear of the relegation zone.

It was the 14th straight game without a win for promoted Huesca, whose only victory came in the league's first round at Eibar.

Getafe scored three times in the second half as they beat Espanyol 3-0.

Jorge Molina, Jamie Mata and Vitorino Antunes got the goals for Getafe.

Leganes won at Valladolid 4-2 to move further away from the relegation zone.

Guido Carrillo scored twice and Dimitrios Siovas and Oscar Rodriguez added a goal each to give Leganes their second consecutive win.