Copa Del Rey round-up: Eibar first La Liga side knocked out in upset
Eibar were the first top-tier club to go out of this season's Copa Del Rey after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Sporting Gijon.
Eibar rallied from 2-0 down on Thursday in the home leg of their clash but were eliminated 4-2 on aggregate by the second-division side.
Levante defeated second division Lugo 2-0 to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Jorge "Coke" Andujar and Raphael Dwamena scored late goals for the hosts at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.
Athletic Bilbao repeated their 4-0 triumph from the first leg against Huesca to advance 8-0 overall. It was the third win for Athletic in 16 matches this season, in the team's first match since Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo was fired.
Real Betis defeated third division Racing Santander 4-0 to go through 5-0 on aggregate.
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla went through on Wednesday. The draw for the last 16 will be on 13 December.