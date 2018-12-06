Copa Del Rey round-up: Eibar first La Liga side knocked out in upset

Jose Luis Mendilibar's Eibar became the first La Liga side to be knocked out of this year's Copa Del Rey

Eibar were the first top-tier club to go out of this season's Copa Del Rey after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Sporting Gijon.

Eibar rallied from 2-0 down on Thursday in the home leg of their clash but were eliminated 4-2 on aggregate by the second-division side.

Levante defeated second division Lugo 2-0 to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Jorge "Coke" Andujar and Raphael Dwamena scored late goals for the hosts at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao repeated their 4-0 triumph from the first leg against Huesca to advance 8-0 overall. It was the third win for Athletic in 16 matches this season, in the team's first match since Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo was fired.

Real Betis defeated third division Racing Santander 4-0 to go through 5-0 on aggregate.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla went through on Wednesday. The draw for the last 16 will be on 13 December.