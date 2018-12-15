La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid to go level with leaders Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid

Antoine Griezmann dragged Atletico Madrid level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga as he scored twice and created another in a 3-2 win at Valladolid.

The victory left Diego Simeone's side second in La Liga but they joined Barca, who travel to Levante on Sunday evening, on 31 points. Sevilla have the chance to move level with the pair when they host mid-table Girona early on Sunday.

Griezmann struck the winner 10 minutes from the end after Valladolid had fought back from a two goal half-time deficit. The Frenchman had played a key role in building the early lead.

The World Cup winner laid on Nikola Kalinic's second goal of the season in the 26th minute with a superb through ball, then put his side two up on the stroke of half-time.

After Kiko Olivas handled Griezmann's long-range shot, and referee Undiano Mallenco pointed to the spot after a video review, the Frenchman slotted home a neat penalty.

The hosts came fighting back in the second half, twice forcing fine saves from Jan Oblak before Fernando Calero scored for the hosts from a 56th-minute corner.

Saul Niguez then inadvertently pushed Enes Unal's header into his own net nine minutes later, and Valladolid pushed for victory.

However Griezmann stole the three points in a frantic finale, coolly steering home the winner after a scramble in the box following a corner.

Elsewhere, Jorge Molina's third-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Getafe against Real Sociedad and move the club into the fifth place.

Molina only arrived in La Liga at the age of 29, but his performances continue to improve as the now 36-year-old pounced on the rebound from Gaku Shibasaki's shot to fire Getafe into an early lead.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sandro Ramirez had chances to draw level before the interval, but both efforts were dragged wide of the target.

Hugo Duro Perales missed the chance to double Getafe's lead in second-half stoppage time before the referee turned down a penalty appeal for Sociedad after claims of a handball from Djene Dakonam.