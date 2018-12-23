La Liga: Wissam Ben Yedder snatches Sevilla draw at Leganes

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a late equaliser for Sevilla

A late header from Wissam Ben Yedder ensured 10-man Sevilla escaped with a point at Leganes in La Liga on Sunday.

Ben Yedder struck in injury time when he nodded home a cross from Roque Mesa to secure a 1-1 draw.

Leganes had taken the lead after just five minutes when Mikel Vesga headed in Allan Nyom's cross.

Sevilla had to play the entire second half a man down as Franco Vazquez was red-carded during the half-time interval after an incident in the tunnel.

Cristiano Piccini's first goal for Valencia in stoppage time dramatically snatched a 2-1 win against Huesca.

Dani Parejo gave the hosts the lead after 25 minutes when he lifted Santi Mina's cut-back over goalkeeper Roberto Santamaria.

Cucho Hernandez levelled from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the area in the 72nd minute, but full-back Piccini rifled in the late winner to secure all three points for Valencia.

Raul De Tomas fired Rayo Vallecano to a 2-1 home win over Levante.

The hosts went ahead in the first half when Alex Moreno wriggled clear down the left and his low cross was turned into his own net by defender Tono.

Ruben Rochina's cool finish on the hour mark pegged Rayo back but seven minutes later De Tomas bagged the winner.