La Liga: Alaves beat Valencia to move above Real Madrid

Tomas Pina celebrates scoring for Alaves

Alaves continued their excellent home form by recovering to beat Valencia 2-1 and move above Real Madrid in La Liga.

Valencia captain Dani Parejo gave the visitors the lead with a swerving free-kick in the 14th minute.

But Alaves, who are the only side in Spain's top flight alongside Atletico Madrid to still be unbeaten at home this season, soon hit back.

Striker Borja Baston levelled in the 21st with a deflected shot from inside the area before midfielder Tomas Pina put Alaves ahead in first-half stoppage time after a period of heavy pressure.

The win takes Alaves to 31 points from 18 games, one ahead of Real Madrid, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday,

"It's unbelievable that we have got to 31 points at this stage and our performance today was also unbelievable," said Alaves coach Abelardo Fernandez, who inherited a side fighting for La Liga survival when he took charge 13 months ago.

Elsewhere, a first-minute goal from Alvaro Medran earned Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win at Valladolid.

Stole Dimitrievski saved a penalty from Miguel Alfonso with two minutes remaining to ensure victory for relegation-threatened Rayo.