La Liga round-up: Sevilla thrash Real Sociedad

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick for Sevilla on Sunday

Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a 13-minute hat-trick in the second half as Sevilla cruised to a 5-2 triumph over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Pablo Sarabia's 25th-minute opener was quickly cancelled out by Mikel Oyarzabal but Ben Yedder took centre stage after the interval to ensure there was no way back for Sociedad.

The France striker struck three minutes after the restart and bagged twice more, completing his treble just after the hour, before Oyarzabal put into his own net.

Oyarzabal completed the scoring when he converted a penalty in the 77th minute, which proved to be scant consolation for Sociedad.

Ferran Torres scored in the last minute as 10-man Valencia edged to a 3-2 win at Girona.

Goals for the visitors from Goncalo Guedes and Dani Parejo were cancelled out by Jonas Ramalho and Cristhian Stuani, who scored with seven minutes remaining from the spot.

By this point Valencia were a man down following the dismissal of Facundo Roncaglia but they still managed to fashion a late winner courtesy of Torres.

Roberto Suarez Pier and Samuel Chukwueze both scored in added time as Villarreal snatched a 2-0 win at Levante while Jese's goal 10 minutes from time helped Real Betis pip Celta Vigo 1-0.