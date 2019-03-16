La Liga News

More from Football

La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid beaten by Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo on Zinedine Zidane's return to the Bernanbeu

Last Updated: 16/03/19 9:07pm

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (R) duels for the ball with Mikel San Jose
Atletico Madrid's faint La Liga title hopes look to be over after they lost 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Inaki Williams put the hosts ahead in the 73rd and Kenan Kodro netted in the 85th to move Athletic up to ninth.

Atletico's loss came despite a line-up that included the attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata.

They had won five in a row before losing 3-0 to Juventus on Tuesday to squander their 2-0 advantage from the first leg in their Champions League last-16 clash.

Atletico remain seven points behind Barcelona, who travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Madrid are two points behind second-placed Atletico after marking Zinedine Zidane's return with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Alaves moved closer to the final Champions League spot with a 3-1 win at bottom side Huesca, moving within a point of fourth-place Getafe, who visit Valencia on Sunday.

Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri scored twice and Swedish forward John Guidetti added another for Alaves, who are unbeaten in six games.

