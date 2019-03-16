La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid beaten by Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (R) duels for the ball with Mikel San Jose

Atletico Madrid's faint La Liga title hopes look to be over after they lost 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Inaki Williams put the hosts ahead in the 73rd and Kenan Kodro netted in the 85th to move Athletic up to ninth.

Atletico's loss came despite a line-up that included the attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata.

They had won five in a row before losing 3-0 to Juventus on Tuesday to squander their 2-0 advantage from the first leg in their Champions League last-16 clash.

Atletico remain seven points behind Barcelona, who travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Madrid are two points behind second-placed Atletico after marking Zinedine Zidane's return with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Alaves moved closer to the final Champions League spot with a 3-1 win at bottom side Huesca, moving within a point of fourth-place Getafe, who visit Valencia on Sunday.

Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri scored twice and Swedish forward John Guidetti added another for Alaves, who are unbeaten in six games.