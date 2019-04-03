La Liga round-up: Zinedine Zidane suffers first defeat of second Real Madrid spell

Karim Benzema's goal proved in vein as Real Madrid lost for the first time since Zinedine Zidane's return

Zinedine Zidane suffered his first defeat since retaking the reins at Real Madrid as Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay handed Valencia a 2-1 victory at the Mestalla.

The Frenchman had overseen two wins since stepping back into the Real hotseat following the sacking of former team-mate Santiago Solari last month.

But his 100 per cent record vanished and any momentum gained from his arrival at least halted as Real succumbed to their ninth La Liga loss of the season.

Guedes gave Valencia - unbeaten in the league since January 5 - the lead 10 minutes before the interval with a fine strike.

Goncalo Guedes wheels away after firing Valencia in front

That looked set to prove the difference between the sides but former Real defender Garay, who made 31 appearances for the club between 2008 and 2011, headed home seven minutes from time.

It proved pivotal for Valencia as Real striker Karim Benzema pulled one back in the third minute of time added-on - although there was no time left to try to grab a share of the spoils.

Ezequiel Garay headed Valencia's second seven minutes from time

Celta Vigo missed out on the opportunity to move out of the relegation zone after squandering a 2-0 lead in a 3-3 draw at rock-bottom Huesca.

Brais Mendez (14) and Iago Aspas (57) put the visitors in control but three goals in the space of 10 minutes turned the match on its head with substitute Enric Gallego (63), Luis Avila (71) and Jorge Pulido (73) scoring for Huesca.

Ryad Boudebouz did manage to claim a share of the spoils for Celta Vigo when he struck with nine minutes left.

Athletic Bilbao also let slip a 2-0 advantage but Iker Muniain's last-gasp penalty secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Levante.

Yuri Berchiche's fifth-minute opener was added to by Aitor Fernandez's own goal just before the half hour but Levante fought back after half-time and halved the deficit through a penalty from Roger Marti (51) before Erick Cabaco dramatically levelled in the closing stages.

But Muniain's spot-kick in the third minute of stoppage time settled matters before Levante's night was compounded when Cabaco was given his marching orders after collecting a second yellow card.

Second-half goals from Charles (64) and Pedro Leon (73) ushered Eibar to a 2-1 win over second-bottom Rayo Vallecano, who had gone ahead through Jose Pozo (40).