La Liga round-up: Getafe moved a step closer to earning Champions League football after beating Athletic Bilbao

Jose Bordalas' Getafe are closing in on Champions League qualification

Getafe moved a step closer to earning Champions League football for the first time in their history after beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday.

Angel Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game with 12 minutes remaining when he showed neat control and a clinical finish to beat Iago Herrerin.

The victory leaves fourth-placed Getafe - whose best top-flight finish is sixth - a point clear of Sevilla, who climbed to fifth after defeating Real Valladolid 2-0 with two late goals.

Roque Mesa broke the deadlock in the 84th minute and Munir El Haddadi wrapped things up with a close-range effort in stoppage time.

Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros revealed after the match that he has been diagnosed with chronic leukaemia but intends to stay in charge.

Alaves are a further three points back in seventh after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Leganes.

Jonathan Calleri's first-half penalty looked to have earned Alaves a valuable win but Jonathan Silva levelled deep into stoppage time when his speculative ball in from the left found the far top corner of Fernando Pacheco's net .

Celta Vigo appear to have hit form at the right time in their bid to avoid the drop as they battled back to beat 10-man Real Sociedad 3-1, a result that leaves them two points above the relegation zone.

Willian Jose gave Sociedad the lead with a 32nd-minute penalty but he was sent off on the hour - soon after Iago Aspas had levelled from the spot for Celta.

Aspas then made it 2-1 before Maxi Gomez added a late third as Celta made it seven points from their last three games - having previously picked up just four from a possible 36.

Rock-bottom Huesca are also showing fight but it may be too little two late as they remain six points from safety despite twice hitting back to draw 2-2 with Levante.

Roger Marti and Jose Luis Morales (penalty) struck for the hosts with Enric Gallego and Ezequiel Avila replying for Huesca.

Villarreal also remain in the bottom three after losing 2-1 at Real Betis.

Giovani Lo Celso's early strike was quickly wiped out by Ramiro Funes Mori but Lo Celso's second goal midway through the second half proved decisive.