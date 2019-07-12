Barcelona and Atletico relationship 'could hardly be at lower ebb' over Antoine Griezmann deal

Dharmesh Sheth outlined the sour relationship between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as he broke down the deal for Antoine Greizmann on The Transfer Show.

On Friday afternoon, Barcelona said they paid Griezmann's £108m buyout clause and had signed the forward on a five-year contract.

However, Atletico released a statement shortly after saying Barcelona had not paid enough money, and that Griezmann had made an agreement before July 1, when the release clause was slashed down from £180m to £108m.

Sheth told The Transfer Show: "It's safe to say relations between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could hardly be at a lower ebb."

After running through Friday's events, Sheth said: "Atletico signed Joao Felix for £115m, they turned Alvaro Morata's loan move into a permanent deal from Chelsea for around £65m, they gave Griezmann's No 7 shirt to Felix - it all seemed like 'goodbye Griezmann'.

Atletico claim Barcelona agreed a deal with Griezmann before his release clause dropped

"But with that in mind, it is easy to see why Atletico are after that [£180m] release clause because they amount they have spent, they want to recoup that money back.

"What's more, they haven't said Griezmann is a Barca player in any statement and they have already what they've called: 'initiated the procedures it has deemed appropriate to protect their rights and their lawful interests'."

Despite the bad blood and potential further conflict between the two clubs, the French World Cup winner is expected to be presented as a Barcelona player in the coming days, with his new contract carrying an €800m (£717m) buyout clause.

