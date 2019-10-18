Barcelona vs Real Madrid postponed amid Catalonia tensions

Barcelona and Real Madrid's La Liga match later this month has been postponed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) amid fears of civil unrest in Catalonia.

The move comes after La Liga requested that the match, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium on Saturday, October 26, be moved to Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

Tensions have heightened in Barcelona after Monday's decision to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid.

The Nou Camp was set to host the match on October 26

Protests, which have been met by riot police, have continued into a fourth day across the region, with at least 96 people having been injured so far.

Rather than reversing the venues for the two El Clasico derbies between the rivals this season, the RFEF has opted to delay the Barcelona meeting, with a deadline of October 21 given to arrange a new date.

Pro-independence supporters in Barcelona carry a banner reading "Free political prisoners"after their sentencing

On Monday, Barca released a statement condemning the prison sentences, while Manchester City's Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola also spoke out against the jail terms in a video that was released on social media by the group Tsunami Democratic.