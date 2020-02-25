Real Mallorca sign former Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung

Ki has joined Real Mallorca until the end of the season

Real Mallorca have signed former Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old South Korean left Newcastle by mutual consent at the end of January and has signed with the La Liga side until June 30.

Prior to joining Newcastle Ki spent a decade in British football starting with Celtic, before making 186 appearances in the Premier League in spells with Sunderland, Swansea and finally Newcastle.

Ki Sung-yeung won a bronze medal with South Korea at the London Olympics

Ki has won 110 international caps with South Korea, playing in three World Cups and winning an Olympic bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

He has been named South Korea player of the year three times, 2011, 2012 and 2016.