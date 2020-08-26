'Lionel Messi sounded out Man City for move' - What the papers say about his future

1:28 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, but what are the newspapers around Europe saying? And did he ring Pep Guardiola a few days ago?

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday the Argentine sent a document expressing his desire to activate a release clause that would end his contract and allow him to leave for free this summer.

Barcelona do not agree the clause is still active. It is said to have expired on June 10 - 10 days after the original date of the Champions League final on May 30.

But if he does leave, where will he go? Who can afford him? And what mess will he leave behind at the Nou Camp?

Mundo Deportivo lead with the front page 'He wants to go' and say Barca have asked Messi to reconsider his request and finish his career at the Nou Camp.

The paper says Barca consider Messi to be non-transferable, and reports Messi asked Pep Guardiola a few days ago if Manchester City were willing to sign him.

"Goodbye by Burofax" say AS after Messi reportedly sent the documents outlining his desire to leave the club by burofax, the service provided by Spain's postal service.

By using burofax, Messi can legally prove the recipient received the document on a given date.

AS also say the club have asked Messi to stay, but would sell him for more than 222m Euros.

"I want to leave Barca" reads the "explosive" front page of Marca, and they also say Josep Maria Bartomeu has set up an emergency meeting with their No 10.

Sport go with the headline "Total War" and say PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City and Inter Milan have all already contacted Messi's representatives about a move.

French publication L'Equipe also say both Manchester clubs, Inter and PSG are in line to sign Messi, while Italian paper Tuttosport focus on Inter's intentions.

Elsewhere, Barcelona president Bartomeu has reportedly decided to resign amid suggestions Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave (TYC Sports in Argentina), while Manchester City are calculating whether they can summon enough funds in order to prise Lionel Messi away from Barcelona (Daily Star)

City are also willing to part with Gabriel Jesus as they eye a transfer for Lionel Messi (Globo in Brazil), and also at Barcelona, Luis Suarez could be on his way to PSG to join former team-mate Neymar, according to reports (Daily Express).

How would Lionel Messi fare in the Premier League?

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

'It is the perennial question - how would Lionel Messi do in the Premier League? As years passed, hopes of an answer were fading but with the news the Barcelona icon has asked to leave the club, the prospect has never felt more real. It is just a shame Stoke did not stick around.

'At least it is still wet and windy in Manchester. A reunion with Pep Guardiola is seen as the most likely option if Messi is to opt for the Premier League. It would be the fantasy transfer made real. A nation awaits.

'But at the age of 33, what could we expect from Messi?'

