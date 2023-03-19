Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Franck Kessie scores dramatic late winner as Barca win El Clasico

Barcelona took a major step towards winning their first LaLiga title since 2019 after coming from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in El Clasico.

Franck Kessie scored in stoppage time to secure Barcelona victory and a 12-point lead over second-placed Real with 12 matches to go.

Barcelona's players huddled and celebrated on the field after the final whistle at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club was saved by the VAR for the second consecutive game, as Marco Asensio's effort was ruled out in the 81st minute for offside.

Last week, they edged Athletic Bilbao when an 87th-minute equaliser by Athletic forward Inaki Williams was disallowed by video review.

Barcelona were in control for much of the match against Real, creating most of the significant chances.

But the visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a fortunate own-goal by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who redirected the ball into the net with a header after a cross by Madrid forward Vinicius Junior from the left side of the area.

Sergi Roberto equalised after picking up a loose ball inside the area in the 45th minute, and Kessie netted the winner from the middle of the box after a late breakaway as Real made a final push for the victory.

It was the second match between the rivals in less than three weeks. Barcelona won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 3 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. The return leg at Camp Nou is on April 5.

What's next?

Barcelona's next match sees them travel to Elche in La Liga on the evening of April 1.

Real Madrid play the following day, hosting Real Valladolid in a league encounter.