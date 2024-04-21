 Skip to content

Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona: Jude Bellingham hits stoppage time El Clasico winner

Jude Bellingham the hero yet again as Real Madrid open up 11-point cushion over champions Barcelona at the top of LaLiga with six games remaining after dramatic El Clasico triumph

Sunday 21 April 2024 22:39, UK

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Image: Jude Bellingham celebrates his stoppage-time El Clasico winner at a jubilant Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid inched closer to a record-extending 36th LaLiga crown with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over title rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

Real twice fought back from a goal down before Bellingham smashed in the winner at the far post to beat the champions for a fourth successive time.

The result sees Madrid establish a potentially crucial 11-point lead over over Barca at the top of LaLiga with just six games remaining.

Barcelona's team players celebrate after Andreas Christensen, centre, scored the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Image: Andreas Christensen gave Barcelona the lead the Bernabeu

Barca took the lead in the sixth minute when Andreas Christensen headed in following a corner after Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin failed to clear the cross from his six-yard-box.

Vinicius Jr equalised 12 minutes later from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez was fouled inside the box.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Image: Vinicius Junior equalised from the penalty spot

Wasteful Real dominated the second half but missed several chances and allowed substitute Fermin Lopez to give the visitors the lead again in the 69th minute from a rebound.

But Real would hit back for the second time as Vazquez lashed in a volley four minutes later.

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Image: Lucas Vazquez hauled Madrid level for a second time

Real kept pushing for another goal and their perseverance paid off in added time when Vazquez raced down the right channel and crossed to Bellingham, who fired in the winner to spark jubilant scenes at the Bernabeu.

