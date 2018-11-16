Ousmane Dembele still adapting to life at Barcelona, says general manager Pep Segura

Ousmane Dembele is still adapting to life at Barcelona but there have been no bids for the France forward from the Premier League, according to general manager Pep Segura.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club for £97m from Borussia Dortmund last summer, was not included in the squad for Barca's 4-3 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday after not turning up to training during the week due to a stomach bug.

He was also omitted from the squad in October after turning up late for a team meeting before a Champions League game at home to Inter Milan.

Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele

After the Betis defeat, Gerard Pique supported Dembele but said he needed help to "understand that football is a 24-hour job and he has to live accordingly" and Segura admitted that the World Cup winner was still adapting to life in Catalonia and to the Barcelona way of playing.

"There's no problem with Dembele," Segura told Cadena Ser.

Ousmane Dembele with the France squad

"It's a normal situation for a young player with a lot of talent who has arrived at a club as big as Barca, full of great players. He had never experienced that before and there's an adaptation process that he has to go through.

"He's really young and he's never had to get up to adjust to a playing style like ours. We admit he's finding it difficult. He also recognises that. What we are doing is working as hard as possible so that he can adapt in the best possible way.

"It's true that I had a meeting with the agents of Dembele. But yesterday I had three meetings with three representatives. My job is to meet with representatives, they are common things."

Newspaper reports have linked Liverpool with a move for Dembele but Segura dismissed the possibility that he could leave the club.

"As of today we have no offers for Dembele and we have no plans to change the structure of the squad," he said.