Barcelona face defensive crisis after Thomas Vermaelen tears calf muscle against Levante

Thomas Vermaelen faces another spell on the sidelines

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen is expected to be out for around four weeks after suffering a torn calf muscle against Levante over the weekend.

Vermaelen pulled up in the second half of Barcelona's 5-0 at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, and was replaced by Arthur after 52 minutes.

Tests carried out on the Belgium international showed Vermaelen had torn a muscle in his right calf and he will not play again until January at the earliest.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's win at Levante

The 33-year-old, who had only just returned from a hamstring injury, has started just five matches for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

With Samuel Umtiti currently undergoing treatment on a knee cartilage problem in Qatar, it leaves Barcelona with only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet able to play in the heart of their defence.

Vermaelen joined Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014 but has been plagued by a variety of injury problems since moving to the Camp Nou. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season.