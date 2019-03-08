Barcelona targeting Matthijs De Ligt after already signing team-mate Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are considering a summer move for another of Ajax's burgeoning stars - their 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt.

After already agreeing a deal to sign his team-mate Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season, Barca president Pep Bartomeu has admitted centre-back De Ligt "is on the table".

De Ligt starred as Ajax knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League this week and is widely considered one of the most promising players in European football.

"We have to talk about it from March, which is when we take the decisions, but his name is on the table, of course," Bartomeu recently told reputable Spanish radio station Cadena SER Catalunya.

Frenkie de Jong is already joining Barcelona this summer

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars, who has overseen the development of a number of bright prospects through their academy, insists the club are not under pressure to sell him but does expect De Ligt to join one of Europe's top-six clubs.

"For me, De Ligt can play easily for any of the six best teams in the world,' Overmars told Spanish newspaper AS. "Right now, he has the power, the mentality. He has the heart.

"If I worked at another club, I would like to sign him immediately. We do not need to sell him, we do not need the money, why be too rich? But I know he will go to one of the big ones."