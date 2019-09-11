Arda Turan: Barcelona midfielder given suspended sentence for firing gun

Arda Turan has been given a suspended sentence

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been given a suspended sentence of two years and eight months for firing a gun to cause fear and panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury.

Turan, who is currently on loan with Turkish club Basaksehir, will not go to prison unless he commits a crime in the next five years, after a Turkish court deferred the implementation of the verdict.

The 32-year-old was involved in a fight with Turkish singer Berkay Sahin in an Istanbul nightclub late last year, leaving the singer with a broken nose.

Turan later arrived at the hospital with a gun which he fired at the ground, causing panic.

Basaksehir said they had fined the 31-year-old 2.5 million Turkish lira (£350,648) for the incident.

Turan joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for 34 million euros (£30m) in 2015, winning four trophies, making 55 appearances and scoring 15 goals for the La Liga club.

Turan has played for Turkey 100 times and scored 17 goals for his country.