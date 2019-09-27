Neymar and Barcelona move closer to out-of-court settlement over loyalty payments

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017

Neymar and Barcelona moved a step closer to settling their dispute over loyalty payments after the player did not attend court on Friday.

The Brazilian and his representatives were expected to stand against his former club in a dispute over an unpaid loyalty bonus.

The 27-year-old is suing the La Liga champions over an unpaid loyalty bonus of €26m (£23m).

Barca, meanwhile, are suing the forward for €8.5m in damages and demanding a reimbursement for part of a loyalty bonus they paid him in November 2016.

0:24 Neymar's former Brazil team-mate Kaka says the forward was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain Neymar's former Brazil team-mate Kaka says the forward was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona claim that because Neymar joined PSG under a year after signing a contract which tied him to the club until 2021, the player failed to comply with its terms.

According to Spanish media reports, Neymar did not attend as lawyers from both sides now wish to resolve the issue amicably outside of court.

Neymar, who spent Thursday evening in Barcelona socialising with friends, was reportedly seen leaving the airport on Friday morning en route back to Paris.

Neymar, who scored 105 goals in four seasons with Barca and won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey three times and the Champions League, was heavily linked with a return to the club during the summer.