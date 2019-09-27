Neymar and Barcelona yet to agree out-of-court settlement over loyalty payments

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017

Neymar and Barcelona are yet to settle their dispute over loyalty payments after a potential agreement to avoid a trial collapsed at the last minute on Friday.

The Brazil international visited Barcelona where he is suing the Spanish champions over an unpaid loyalty bonus of €26m (£23m) but ultimately chose not to appear in court,

Neymar's presence was not compulsory and only likely in case of a trial, so his absence was initially seen as a sign a last-minute agreement deal could be reached. But after spending the night in the Catalan city, Neymar left before proceedings began.

Representatives for both parties presented evidence in their respective claims, although they still have time to reach an agreement before an October 21 deadline to present final written conclusions.

Barca, meanwhile, are suing the forward for €8.5m in damages and demanding a reimbursement for part of a loyalty bonus they paid him in November 2016.

0:24 Neymar's former Brazil team-mate Kaka says the forward was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain Neymar's former Brazil team-mate Kaka says the forward was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona claim that because Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain under a year after signing a contract which tied him to the club until 2021, the player failed to comply with its terms.

Lawyers for the Catalan club said on Friday that by joining PSG less than a year after signing a contract which tied him to the club until 2021, Neymar failed to comply with its terms.

Barcelona's lawyers said in court that the club did not pay the disputed bonus after it became clear Neymar was already in negotiations to join PSG. "At that time it was perfectly clear that the player had no interest in staying in the club," said Barcelona lawyer Carles McCragh.

Neymar's lawyers argue he began talks with PSG only after the Catalan club failed to make the payment.

Neymar, who scored 105 goals in four seasons with Barca and won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey three times and the Champions League, was heavily linked with a return to the club during the summer.