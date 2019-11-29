Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out for 10 weeks with injury

Ousmane Dembele is set to miss 10 weeks with the muscle injury

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman was taken off in the 26th minute of his sides 3-1 win in the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has featured in eight games so far this season, scoring once against Sevilla at the Camp Nou in the league.

The winger signed for the Spanish champions from Dortmund for £97m in 2017 and has made 74 appearances since moving to the Nou Camp.

He was battling for a place in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI, vying with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Greizmann.

There was talk Dembele could be on his way out of the club last summer, but his agent said he had no desire to leave Barcelona, despite attracting interest from "several great European clubs".