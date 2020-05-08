Barcelona declared women's Primera Division champions as coronavirus ends season

Barcelona were nine points clear of Atletico Madrid with nine rounds left to play in the women's Primera Division

Barcelona have been declared champions of the women's Primera Division after the remaining fixtures were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation ratified the decision on Friday after it was concluded the final nine sets of fixtures could not be played out due to a lack of safety guarantees.

Unbeaten Barca were the runaway leaders in the first division, holding a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid, who had won the league the previous three seasons.

The title is Barca's first since 2015, and fifth overall, and they will be joined by Atletico in next season's Champions League.

"Of course, the team would have much preferred to have won the title under different circumstances, but fully appreciates that the battle to contain COVID-19 is the most important matter right now," a Barcelona statement read.

Without losing any games and playing at a first-class level, @FCBfemeni wins the league again. You are champions, but you are also an indisputable reference for many girls who love this sport. Good work pays off. Congratulations! https://t.co/uBTl92Fk7O — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) May 8, 2020

It was also announced there would be no relegation from the Primera Division, despite bottom-club Espanyol picking up just five points from 21 games. Valencia, occupying the other relegation spot, were a point behind Sporting Huelva.

Furthermore, Santa Teresa and Eibar were promoted from the second division, meaning there will be 18 teams in the top tier for 2020-21.

Barcelona will be chasing a double when the Copa de la Reina is concluded next season

It was also agreed that the Copa de la Reina will be completed next season, with Barca facing Sevilla and EDF Logrono taking on Athletic Club in the two semi-finals.

No decision has been reached on this year's Champions League, though there remains a desire to complete the tournament after leading clubs across Europe met on Wednesday.

Should they be played, the quarter-final draw sees Atletico face Barcelona, holders Lyon take on Bayern Munich, Glasgow City up against Wolfsburg, and Arsenal playing Paris Saint-Germain.