Former Barcelona coach Juan Carlos Unzue diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Juan Carlos Unzue hopes to raise more awareness of MND

Former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Speaking at a news conference at the Nou Camp on Thursday, the 53-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with the ultra-rare neurodegenerative disorder in February.

There is currently no cure for MND and Unzue said he wished to raise more awareness of the disease.

Juan Carlos, you have all our support and solidarity.

Stay strong, coach! pic.twitter.com/5bBl6fRnCP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 18, 2020

"I insist I am coping well," he said. "I feel privileged to be able to have lived the life I have and now I feel privileged about what I will be able to do about ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which is a disease that anyone can get."

The conference was presented by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and attended by Spain coach Luis Enrique, Unzue's boss for three years at Barca and with who he won nine trophies between 2014 and 2017, including the 2015 Champions League.

A former goalkeeper for Barca and Sevilla and the brother of Movistar cycling team owner Eusebio, Unzue was head coach for Celta for one season and spent three months in charge of Girona before being sacked last October.