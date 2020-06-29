Barcelona confirm £75m Arthur and £59m Miralem Pjanic deals with Juventus

Barcelona have confirmed that Arthur is to join Juventus in a £75m deal later this summer, while they will sign Miralem Pjanic for £59.4m the other way.

The Catalans say Arthur's fee will rise to €82m (£75m) after an initial payment of £66m - and have also confirmed Sky Sports News' information that he will continue with them until the end of the prolonged 2019-20 season.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international midfielder Pjanic, 30m, will also stay with Juve until the end of the season before joining Barca on a four-year deal for £54.9m up-front plus £4.5m in bonuses.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last week that the two clubs had agreed a deal for the 23-year-old Brazilian, who had repeatedly stressed he did not want to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The Italian club had been emboldened by Barcelona's openness to selling him after just two years at the club, due to the necessity to recoup transfer funds for reinvestment this summer, and a hope the player would be attracted by Maurizio Sarri's desire to build his midfield around him.

Arthur had hoped to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place under Quique Setien

Arthur was also offered significantly more in salary than at Barcelona - some £4.5m a year, according to Sky in Italy - and he flew into Turin on Saturday night just hours after playing as a late sub for Barca against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

He subsequently underwent medical exams on Sunday and signed a five-year contract before flying back to Catalonia to resume training on Monday ahead of Barca's clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Arthur will continue playing for Quique Setien into August, in the latter stages of the Champions League, before being unveiled by the Bianconeri ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.