Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona head coach on two-year deal

Ronald Koeman has been appointed Barcelona head coach on a two-year deal.

The 57-year-old Dutchman replaces Quique Setien, who was sacked following Barca's humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and he will be presented to the media at 5pm (UK time) on Wednesday.

Koeman, who spent six years as a player at Barcelona and was a member of Johan Cruyff's legendary 'Dream Team', has taken on the job after he left his role as manager of the Netherlands, which he had held since 2018.

Koeman was due to lead the Netherlands in next year's European Championships

He won four La Liga titles and scored the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final during his playing days at the Nou Camp, and was the preferred candidate of Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

After being confirmed as Barcelona's fourth boss in the last three years, Koeman told the Dutch FA's website: "Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there.

"It was an honour to be the national coach of the Netherlands. Over the past two-and-a-half years, I have done everything I can to achieve success.

"I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that."

The governing body's director of professional football, Eric Gudde, said: "We regret Ronald's decision but respect his choice."

Speaking on Tuesday - before Koeman's appointment was confirmed - Bartomeu told Barcelona's website: "We already know how he thinks and his philosophy. We bet on him. He was the first one we called in January.

"It's a dream for him. As he was in Johan's 'Dream Team', he knows Barca and how we understand football."

Setien was only appointed in January but left after overseeing Barca's first season without a trophy since 2007/08.

Sporting director Eric Abidal - also a former Barcelona player - followed Setien through the exit door after leaving his role as sporting director on Tuesday. He has been replaced by his understudy, Ramon Planes.

Quique Setien was sacked after the 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich

Other contenders to replace Setien included Mauricio Pochettino, who was the preferred candidate of Planes. However, there was understood to be resistance towards the former Tottenham manager because of his links with Barca's city rivals, Espanyol, where he was both a player and a manager.

Other board members were keen on Xavi, who is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar.

Messi to stay, door open for Coutinho

In the wake of the heavy defeat to Bayern, there has been speculation Barca forward Lionel Messi might end his long stint with the club, but Koeman wants the Argentinian to stay.

Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho could be team-mates again at Barcelona

Bartomeu said: "I have spoken with Koeman and the pillar of our project is Messi. He has a contract until 2021.

"I speak a lot with Leo and more regularly with his father.

"He is No 1 in the world. There is no doubt that in Koeman's new project you can count on Messi."

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has spent the season on loan from Barca at Bayern Munich - and came off the bench to score twice against his parent club on Friday.

The Brazil international has been linked with a possible return to the Premier League but Bartomeu says his Barca stint is not necessarily over.

"The head coach will make the decision," said Bartomeu. "If he wants him to continue, next year he will play with us."

Presidential elections in March

Barcelona have also brought forward the date of the next presidential elections, which will take place on the first matchday after March 15, 2021.

Elections have normally taken place in the summer, usually in June, but they have resisted calls for an immediate ballot to be held, saying it is "not feasible".

"After considering all options, the board consider this to be the most viable date for the aforementioned elections," a statement read.

"The board understand that an immediate call for elections is not feasible, given that the league season will begin on the weekend of September 12, 2020, and the situation arising from the COVID-19 crisis - both economically and socially.

"Consequently, the club will continue to implement the plan to reverse the sporting and economic situation, based on profound changes to the first team, plus a redefined budget to deal with the new situation caused by COVID-19, before the end of the current mandate."

Pique: The club needs change, nobody is safe

Gerard Pique after Barcelona's loss to Bayern

Gerard Pique called for wholesale changes at the Nou Camp following Friday's humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, even suggesting his own departure to help the club rebuild.

"We can't compete like that, you can't play like that in Europe. It is not the first time, the second time or the third time, it's very tough. I hope it is useful for something," Pique told the club's website after the defeat.

"Now everyone has to have a good look at themselves, the club needs change and I am not talking about the coach or the players. I am not pointing the finger at anyone.

"Nobody is safe - I am the first to say that I will go if new blood has to come in, I am the first to leave. We have to have a real look internally about what is best for the club."

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi is in charge at Qatari side Al Sadd

Analysis by Spanish football expert Terry Gibson on the Transfer Talk podcast

"The elections are really prominent now in what happens at Barcelona. Nobody is happy with the current board of people who run it, particularly Josep Bartomeu, the president. He will be voted out. He cannot stay any longer anyway.

"That is the reason why Xavi turned the job down. Xavi is going to be on the ticket of one of the new campaigners to become the president. Therefore, Xavi does not want to go in for a year with this president and not too many other managers want to go in knowing that in a year's time a new president is going to be announced and when that new president makes his campaign, they will all have their managers that they are putting on the ticket. Xavi - if he backs one - that person will probably win.

"In a year's time Xavi is going to be the manager of Barcelona."

"Barcelona have to make some changes. Their squad is not big enough. In the second half of the season it was down to 19 senior players. They have struggled to fill the bench in La Liga games with the allowed amount of substitutions.

"The last La Liga game of the season, they had five subs on the bench and two of them were goalkeepers. Three players got injured and were replaced and the next outfield player to come on as a sub was going to be (Marc-Andre) Ter Stegen.

"That's how short of numbers they were. They had suspensions, injuries and the B team had a play-off match coming up. There's no way Barcelona should be going into games with only three outfield substitutes.

"They need bodies. They've suffered with the fact (Ousmane) Dembele and (Samuel) Umtiti haven't played enough football for Barcelona this season. Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati have bolstered the squad and that's been a big plus - in this time of need, two young players have risen through the ranks and shown their worth."