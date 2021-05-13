Barcelona legend Xavi signs two-year extension at Qatari club Al-Sadd

Xavi Hernandez has chosen to extend his stay in charge of Qatari side Al-Sadd for another two years, dampening speculation he could take over at former club Barcelona next season.

The legendary ex-Barcelona midfielder joined Al-Sadd as a player in 2015 after 17 trophy-laden years with Barca, becoming head coach after hanging up his boots in 2019.

Last month he led the team to the Qatari domestic league title while remaining unbeaten.

Xavi was strongly linked with a return to Spain to coach the Catalans in January 2020 after Ernesto Valverde was sacked and has continued to be linked with the top job at the Camp Nou, even since Ronald Koeman succeeded Quique Setien last August.

Koeman's future at Barca is far from secure after a mixed campaign but Xavi's new deal with Al-Sadd would appear to suggest a return to his former club is not imminent.