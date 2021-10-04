Yaya Toure offers to help beleaguered Barcelona as Ronald Koeman pressure mounts in wake of Atletico Madrid loss

Yaya Toure has offered his services to Barcelona amid one of the deepest crises in the club's history.

The ex-Manchester City midfielder, who won the Champions League with Barca under Pep Guardiola in 2010, believes his former club will come through a tumultuous period on and off the pitch.

The 2019 La Liga champions are ninth in the table after winning just three of their opening seven matches, with boss Ronald Koeman under intense pressure to keep his job, amid a backdrop of financial chaos that includes more than £1bn of debt.

Toure offered his help to restore the club's stature in a series of impassioned statements on Twitter in the wake of Barca's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Image: Toure won the Champions League with Barca under Pep Guardiola in 2010

He said: "My time at Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career.

"The club has decided to trust me when I was still a young player, yet to establish myself in the top leagues. I will forever be grateful to the club for what they have done for me.

"It may be a difficult time for the club but my belief for Barcelona is strong. I will always be available for the club should they need me anytime as my heart is forever with the club, the people and the fans."

The 38-year-old, who retired last year after finishing his playing career in China, is currently an assistant coach of Russian club Akhmat Grozny and is doing his UEFA coaching badges.

Barca have decided to stick with Koeman for now, with president Joan Laporta publicly backing the Dutchman last week despite widespread reports in Spain that he had been searching for a successor, such as Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.