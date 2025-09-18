Marcus Rashford: Manchester United loanee praises Barcelona for help in becoming 'better player' after double against Newcastle

Marcus Rashford has praised Barcelona for helping him become a "better player" and thanked head coach Hansi Flick for restoring his confidence.

The 27-year-old, on loan from Manchester United, scored two goals of immense quality to help secure a thrilling 2-1 win in Barca's Champions League opener at Newcastle on Thursday.

His performance - in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel - was reminiscent of the Rashford of old, netting the opener via a perfectly-guided header before producing a rasping hit from range to decide the game.

In just 90 minutes, Rashford has scored as many goals against Premier League opposition as Manchester United's entire squad have managed all season.

Image: Rashford has scored seven goals in his career against Newcastle United in all competitions

"I'm learning a lot, it's a new style of football," he told TNT Sports. "But it's making me a better player. Honestly, it's an amazing experience.

"I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, every player my age has watched them play, it's amazing football."

Speaking about the influence of Barca boss Hansi Flick, Rashford said: "He's very important. I feel the confidence he's given me. I knew he was a top manager before I arrived here, but to work with him is a pleasure.

"I hope the good relationship will continue for the rest of the season.

"For sure, everybody dreams of winning the Champions League. Now I'm at Barcelona, the dream is with Barcelona. I hope we can win the tournament, there's some very good confidence. Hopefully we can go game by game and keep improving as a team."

Rashford desires 'many seasons' at Barca

In the aftermath of the victory, Rashford commented on the prospect of his future being in Spain long-term.

Barcelona have a £26m buy option at the end of the loan deal to make his temporary switch permanent.

"As many [seasons] as possible. We will see," Rashford said when questioned about the length of his Barca stay.

"I have to focus on trying to do my job and trying to help the team in whichever way I can."

Image: Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his second goal against Newcastle

Flick: No-brainer to sign 'outstanding' Rashford

Flick called Rashford an "unbeliever finisher" in the wake of beating Newcastle, and revealed there was no hesitation to sign the forward when there was an opportunity in the market this summer.

"When we got this chance, it was ok, we have to do it," the German said. "I spoke with him before everything went the right way.

"I said: 'I want to have you in my team'. For me, he's an outstanding player. Also the team helps him a lot.

"We controlled the match a lot with Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, it's not easy to press us. That gives the striker the opportunity to find the right spaces behind the opponent's last line and in front.

"He had this strength that he can use. His speed, his control with the ball and his finishing is unbelievable."

Gordon: Rashford among 'best in world'

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon:

"He's had a tough time for the past year or so. I'm really happy for him. I know as a footballer you can go through difficult times and it can feel really lonely.

"He's worked very hard, he seemed very happy the last time I was on England camp with him. He's a good lad. A very nice guy, very shy and he's a top, top player.

"On his day, he's among the best players in the world, he scored two amazing goals."

Rashford a cut above

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

The narrative surrounding Marcus Rashford has been messy over the past 12 months. He rather engineered his own exit from Manchester United, speaking publicly about his desire to explore other opportunities before being sent out on loan to Aston Villa.

There were glimpses of his pedigree during that move but nothing to convince Man Utd he was worthy of a second chance. Besides, it was clear Ruben Amorim did not fancy Rashford in his favoured - but so obviously flawed - formation.

What he demonstrated on a feverish night at St James' Park, however, is he remains a player for the big occasion. Two shots on target, two goals and a game's best 10 touches in the opposition box. This version of Rashford has been far too infrequent. Much lesser seen in his final days in Manchester. But Spain clearly suits him.

He called his Catalonian adventure "refreshing" and "exciting" post-match. He played with a freedom that epitomised the sentiment of both.

Should Rashford be given another chance at Man Utd?

Rashford showed his worth against Premier League opposition after Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim sanctioned his exit this summer and new signing Matheus Cunha was handed his No 10 shirt at Old Trafford.

United have started poorly in the 2025/26 campaign and pressure is now growing on Amorim.

Four games, four points and only four goals scored despite also signing Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to reinforce their attacking options.

So, given his strong showing against Newcastle, should Rashford be given another chance at an Old Trafford future?