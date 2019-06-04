Sevilla appoint Julen Lopetegui as head coach on a three-year deal

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid in October 2018

Sevilla have confirmed the appointment of former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Lopetegui, 52, has been out of management since being sacked by Real Madrid in October 2018 after just 14 games in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His appointment by Real came on the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he was set to manage the Spanish national side.

The Spanish FA took the decision to dismiss Lopetegui two days before Spain's opening game against Portugal, because his agreement to join Real Madrid was made without their knowledge.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona goalkeeper has also coached Rayo Vallecano and Porto at club level.

