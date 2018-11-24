Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos categorically denies any form of doping

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has dismissed anti-doping allegations against him as a "lie" and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, Ramos failed to declare he had taken dexamethasone ahead of the 2017 Champions League final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, in which Real beat Juventus 4-1.

The club denied the claims on Friday night and Ramos, speaking after Real lost 3-0 at Eibar on Saturday, made a staunch defence of his record.

"I am calm," Ramos said. "It is true that it hurts, and obviously I will come out with my legal team against these people, who try to stain my status and my professional career.

"After 15 years, I have never refused an anti-doping test, I have never breached any procedure and I have passed around 250 to 300 tests. For this reason, I am calm.

"When you know the truth, you can act with a lot of tranquillity. You can tell the lie many times over but it is still a lie."

Ramos later released a statement denying he has ever been involved in any form of doping.

It read: "In relation to the information published about me across a number of different media outlets, I would like to clarify the following - I am vehemently opposed to doping.

Ramos has won four league titles and the Champions League four times with Real Madrid

"I have never participated, nor will I ever participate in, nor have I consented to, nor will I ever consent to, any form of doping.

"The two specific cases referred to are explained as follows - Malaga, April 2018, When the match ended, I was requested to complete an anti-doping test. Given the time pressures on the team's return journey, the official allowed me to shower, remaining in his presence at all times, before completing the test which I passed, as in all cases.

"Cardiff, June 2017, I received a standard medical treatment administered by the club's medical professionals. The matter was clarified and resolved formally and in writing between the organisations."

In a statement released on Friday night, Real Madrid said Ramos has never breached the anti-doping control regulations and that UEFA closed the matter immediately.