Luka Modric named Balkan athlete of the year

Luka Modric was part of Real Madrid's Champions League-winning team

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been named Balkan athlete of the year.

Modric won the Champions League with Real Madrid and then led Croatia to the World Cup final in July, where the midfielder was voted player of the tournament.

He also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or for the first time earlier in December.

Modric won the 2018 men's Ballon d'Or award

Men's tennis world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia was second in the Balkan poll, and the Women's number one, Romania's Simona Halep, was third.

Djokovic now has 14 Grand Slam titles after winning the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018

Djokovic increased his haul of Grand Slam titles to 14 with wins at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year, and Halep won the French Open to claim her first career Grand Slam title.

Simona Halep won at Roland Garros this year, her first Grand Slam title

The poll is organised by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) and included the national news agencies of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Turkey.