Zinedine Zidane has all the Real Madrid power, says Terry Gibson

Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid with increased power and influence to rebuild the Spanish giants, according to Spanish expert Terry Gibson.

The Frenchman was reappointed manager on a three-and-a-half year deal, having replaced Santiago Solari who was sacked earlier on Monday.

The announcement comes less than nine months since he quit the club, having led them to a third consecutive Champions League title.

Gibson believes the issues which first led to his departure, a lack of squad investment, have clearly now been resolved between Zidane and club president Florentino Perez.

"The context of this is that he left because his wishes weren't granted," Gibson told Sky Sports.

"He knew his team had peaked and that the Champions League win was papering over the cracks.

"They finished 17 points behind Barcelona last season and the side was built around 14 superstars that could compete for seven Champions League games but not La Liga.

"It is a squad that has been quite neglected and he knew the team needed reinforcements.

"The fact he has come back so quickly, after such a poor season, suggest he comes back in a position of power with Florentino Perez."

The re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane could signal a return to the club's 'Galacticos' approach.

Gibson believes the appointment could see Real Madrid return to their 'Galactico' approach in the transfer market of buying the biggest names in world football.

"They haven't been competing in the transfer market for a while," Gibson added, "James Rodriquez was the last Galactico in 2014.

"Real Madrid need to be buying the superstars and that's what Zidane wanted, couldn't get and so he left.

"The fact he has come back suggests he is now in a position to challenge for the big names of European football.

"It's a huge step for Zidane in terms of the influence he can have in the running of the football team."