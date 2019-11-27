Real Madrid injury fears allayed as Eden Hazard suffers bruised leg

Eden Hazard came off injured during Real Madrid's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid have received a boost over the fitness of Eden Hazard after he was diagnosed with just a bruised leg.

The Belgium winger was taken off after 69 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with fears he could be out for a while - including El Clasico against Barcelona on December 18.

But the Spanish club have confirmed: "After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Hazard missed the first three games of his first season at the Bernabeu due to a hamstring problem, after joining from Chelsea in a £130m deal.

Both Real and PSG confirmed qualification to the last-16 of the Champions League after the French side came back from 2-0 down thanks to late goals from Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia.

Real are currently level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona after 13 games, having won eight, drawn four times and lost once.