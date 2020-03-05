Eden Hazard: Real Madrid forward undergoes ankle surgery in United States

Eden Hazard is hoping to return to action in time for Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery on his right ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Real Madrid said team doctors supervised the operation conducted in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula.

Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to begin his rehabilitation process, the Spanish club said.

The Belgium star sustained a fracture to his right fibula in the 1-0 La Liga defeat to Levante on February 22.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said he is hopeful Hazard will be fit for Euro 2020

Hazard, who joined Real from Chelsea for £88.5m last summer, has endured a difficult first season in Spain, scoring only once in 15 appearances, met Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic after arriving in the USA.

He is expected to return to the Spanish capital in the coming days to continue his recovery.

He will be aiming to return to fitness ahead of this summer's European Championships, where he is expected to captain Belgium.